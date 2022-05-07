JSF Financial LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

MASI stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.23. 1,475,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.10. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.