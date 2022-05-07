JSF Financial LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 3,411,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,286. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

