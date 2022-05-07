JSF Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

JSF Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,863. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.33 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.7 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

