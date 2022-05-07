Kadena Market Cap Hits $600.06 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $600.06 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00009778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00200548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00202931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00465966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,627.82 or 1.97125572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

