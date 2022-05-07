Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KAMN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

KAMN stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.80. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kaman by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

