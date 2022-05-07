Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Up 4.7% Following Earnings Beat

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.97. 108,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,001,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 250,252 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 582,978 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 140,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

