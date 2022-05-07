Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Up 4.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 108,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,001,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 140,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,775,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.