Kattana Market Cap Tops $3.57 Million (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00004772 BTC on exchanges. Kattana has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $36,243.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kattana has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00192263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00472729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.46 or 1.98421595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

