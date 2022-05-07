Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $705.48 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Kava has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $705.48 million and $49.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00010453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00158575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00029651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00335228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 187,763,675 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.