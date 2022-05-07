KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169,836 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.04% of KB Home worth $41,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.21. 2,146,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,016. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

