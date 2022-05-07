Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of K. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

