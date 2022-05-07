KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Increased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,621. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.