Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.82. 977,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$26.34 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

