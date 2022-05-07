KeyFi Market Capitalization Tops $407,115.53 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $407,115.53 and approximately $1,284.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00194123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00200812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00468454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,346.81 or 1.99452055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

