Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.07.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.04. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$18.32 and a 52-week high of C$24.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

