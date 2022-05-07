Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.72. 407,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$18.32 and a 1 year high of C$24.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

