Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.52

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.52 and last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 337086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

