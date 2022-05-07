Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 257,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,944. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

