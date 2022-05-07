Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Reduced by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,125 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 38,639 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 674,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,627,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

