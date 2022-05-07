Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 102,390 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $37,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

KMI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 18,627,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,721,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

