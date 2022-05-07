Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.62) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KGF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($3.91) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 355 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 350.60 ($4.38).

KGF stock opened at GBX 237 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235.30 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($4.87). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($682,073.70).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

