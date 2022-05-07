Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,618 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,110. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

