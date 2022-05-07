Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,728 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. 1,945,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,094. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

