Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 894,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

