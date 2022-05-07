Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 24,500 Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

