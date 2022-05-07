Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,851.86.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,127.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,084.53 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,411.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,581.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

