Korea Investment CORP Makes New $980,000 Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVEI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.