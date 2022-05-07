Korea Investment CORP Makes New $980,000 Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.
NVEI opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $140.23.
About Nuvei (Get Rating)
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
