Korea Investment CORP Purchases 4,200 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

