Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after buying an additional 315,028 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.00 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

