Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,100 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

