Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,123,700 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 932,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 56,732 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 602,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 380,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.07 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

