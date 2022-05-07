Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KTOS stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 1,211,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after buying an additional 169,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,559.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 448,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.