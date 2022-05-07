Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY22 guidance to $4.88-4.96 EPS.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. 881,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,051. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $97.81 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

