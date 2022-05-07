Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY22 guidance to $4.88-4.96 EPS.
NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. 881,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,051. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $97.81 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.