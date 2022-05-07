Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,038. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.29.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674 over the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 152,430 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 580,826 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,389,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 687,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 280,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 52.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 212,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

