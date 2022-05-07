Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. 129,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,296. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Get Lantronix alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 112,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lantronix by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTRX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Lantronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.