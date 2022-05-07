Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after acquiring an additional 255,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

