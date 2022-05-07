Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 353,151 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 11,632.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,151 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Westlake worth $34,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Westlake by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,945. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

