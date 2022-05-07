Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 208,712 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.07% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $34,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLYM. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.37 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $848.05 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

