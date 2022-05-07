Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Valmont Industries worth $26,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.34. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.