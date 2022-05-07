Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,856 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Catalent worth $22,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

