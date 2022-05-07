Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $36,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.6% in the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.84. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.