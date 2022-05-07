Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $21.51 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 697,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453,643 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 1,572,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

