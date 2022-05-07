Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $85.21. 1,153,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

