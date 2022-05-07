Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,494 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.