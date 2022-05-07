Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fortinet worth $30,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,049.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,310,000 after purchasing an additional 280,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $266.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 54.94%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.