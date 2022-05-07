Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 922,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Smith & Nephew as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.57. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.19) to GBX 1,442 ($18.01) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,295 ($16.18) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $928.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

