Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 788,008 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $32,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 53.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 986,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,081,000 after purchasing an additional 342,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,455 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

