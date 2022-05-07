Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 9,878 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $28,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 293.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 546,114 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 172.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 256,562 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.14 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 in the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

