Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE LGI opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

