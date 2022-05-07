Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) to report earnings of $4.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.39 and the highest is $5.13. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $4.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LII. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII stock opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.