Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $4.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.39 and the highest is $5.13. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $4.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LII. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.10.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII stock opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.